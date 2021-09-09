Splintershards (SPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.16 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $34.16 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFuel (SFUEL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.