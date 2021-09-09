Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Up to $15.38

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.38, but opened at $15.96. Sprinklr shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 1,435 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.97.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.71.

In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal bought 1,073,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 157,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,710,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,820,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,649,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,464,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.