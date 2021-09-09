SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Acquires £123.74 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Simon Smith acquired 46 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £123.74 ($161.67).

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 265.50 ($3.47) on Thursday. SSP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 261.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 301.77.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.