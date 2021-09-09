Stakinglab (LABX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $761.75 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00016694 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000720 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.