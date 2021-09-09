Stelac Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock valued at $146,669,297 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APO traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $61.59. 35,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,852. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

