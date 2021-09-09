Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 303,747 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 303,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $54,538,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $44,727,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $23,912,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $19,611,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $17,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.53. 66,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,444. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

