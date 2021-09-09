Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 60.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,374,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $349.25. 337,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,852. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.65 and its 200-day moving average is $340.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

