Stelac Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 93,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

VRP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $26.43. 3,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,430. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

