Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,421 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $58,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $1,366,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 63.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 988.2% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGPI traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $66.02. 195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $211,244.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

