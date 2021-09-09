Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $76.10 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. MarketAxess comprises 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.43% of MarketAxess worth $76,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,088 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $447.01. 2,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,122. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $469.66 and a 200-day moving average of $483.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

