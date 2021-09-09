Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,932 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.27% of Onto Innovation worth $45,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,982,000 after acquiring an additional 288,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 8.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,469,000 after acquiring an additional 94,912 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 88.4% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 482,536 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 62.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,496,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.63. 7,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,370. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.20. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In related news, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $1,335,487.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,110,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,645,359. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

