Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 16,478 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 789,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,478 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $50,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Calavo Growers by 517.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 25.6% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock traded down $7.33 on Thursday, hitting $39.93. 17,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,389. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $706.12 million, a P/E ratio of 160.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

