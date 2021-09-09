Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 19,000 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.87% of Varonis Systems worth $53,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,863 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.66. 8,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,514 shares of company stock worth $1,239,412. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

