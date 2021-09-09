Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,281 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Sterling Bancorp worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,421 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,570,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

STL stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

