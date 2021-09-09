Steve Smits Sells 25,000 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LOB opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,127,000 after purchasing an additional 153,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 743,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

