Steve Smits Sells 25,000 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
LOB opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $72.64.
Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,127,000 after purchasing an additional 153,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 743,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.