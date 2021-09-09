Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Equitrans Midstream Call Options (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 20,843 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,255% compared to the average volume of 328 call options.

ETRN stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,733,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 536,622 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 496.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 646,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 538,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $28,770,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

