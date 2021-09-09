Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 19,628 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,016% compared to the average daily volume of 1,758 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

ABUS traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,902,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,186. The stock has a market cap of $383.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABUS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.