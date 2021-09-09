Storj Price Hits $1.56 on Major Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Storj has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Storj coin can now be bought for $1.56 or 0.00003302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $498.39 million and $95.13 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00176555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00044516 BTC.

About Storj

STORJ is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,778,209 coins. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

