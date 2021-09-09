STRAKS (STAK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $38.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $34,380.79 and approximately $38.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NIX (NIX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000060 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

