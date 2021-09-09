Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,195 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Qualys stock opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.30. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

