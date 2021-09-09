Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,195 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Qualys stock opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.30. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.