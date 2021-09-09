Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 6.9%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) was down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 2,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 221,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a market cap of $630.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 350.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

