Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.30 million-$61.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.05 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.510 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

SUMO stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,520. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.40.

In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $106,272.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 319,630 shares of company stock worth $6,771,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

