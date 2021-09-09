SUN (old) (SUN) 1-Day Volume Hits $22.37 Million

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar. SUN (old) has a total market capitalization of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00065051 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00060935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00131019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00164559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00192200 BTC.

SUN (old) Profile

SUN (old) (SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

