Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 897,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 86,913 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 34.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 132,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 713,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $636,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $18.54. 8,961,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,645,879. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

