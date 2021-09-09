Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.48.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,315. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,257.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $428,621.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,801 shares of company stock worth $9,363,982. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $5,650,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

