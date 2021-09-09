Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.480 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of SMCI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.37. 1,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,401. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

