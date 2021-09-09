Swap Market Capitalization Achieves $318,534.95 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Swap has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $318,534.95 and approximately $866.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00130795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00189337 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.51 or 0.07387314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,596.60 or 1.00021241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.77 or 0.00832364 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,942,013 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

