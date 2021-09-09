Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $20,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,870 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,825,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,872,000 after buying an additional 88,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after buying an additional 250,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,075,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $164.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 106.98 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MANH. Truist raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

