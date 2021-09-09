Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $19,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $144.32 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.24.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,026.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,494 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

