Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Lincoln Electric worth $16,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $7,419,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $135.67 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $143.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.90.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

