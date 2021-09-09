Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,900 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Capri were worth $19,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of Capri stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. Capri’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.