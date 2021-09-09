Swiss National Bank Purchases 7,600 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Jabil worth $18,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $63.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

