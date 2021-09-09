Swiss National Bank Sells 8,500 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Commerce Bancshares worth $17,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

