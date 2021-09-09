SWS Partners Buys 182 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SWS Partners grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.4% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $496.48. 18,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,450. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $203.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

