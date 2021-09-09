SWS Partners Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SWS Partners grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in ASML were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ASML by 159.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 759.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 9.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in ASML by 11.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $1,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $748.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $857.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $351.09 and a 12-month high of $868.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $766.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.85.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

