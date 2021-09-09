Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Saleel Awsare Sells 4,858 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SYNA opened at $183.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.69.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
