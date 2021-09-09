Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Saleel Awsare Sells 4,858 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SYNA opened at $183.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

