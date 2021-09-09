Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $95.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $600,056.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,570. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

