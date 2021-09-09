Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.830 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $333.57. The company had a trading volume of 22,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,621. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.09.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

