Tailwind International Acquisition (NYSE:TWNI) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

