Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Down to $13.72

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $13.00. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 339 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TALS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALS. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,146,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,047,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,536,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,032,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

