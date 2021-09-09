Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) PT Lowered to $16.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $19.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

TALO opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 126,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $2,245,823.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,124,547 shares of company stock worth $54,206,176 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after buying an additional 1,243,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 169.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after buying an additional 1,196,009 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 72.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after buying an additional 977,468 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $12,716,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

