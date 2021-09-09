Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Now Covered by Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

TNGX opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

