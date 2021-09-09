Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $40.69. 37,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tapestry has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.74.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.