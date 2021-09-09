Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 37.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 68,985 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $27,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.20. The stock had a trading volume of 72,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.09. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.76 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

