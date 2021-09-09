Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

TMHC stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

