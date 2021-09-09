Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,157 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MasTec were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of MasTec by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of MasTec by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Cowen reduced their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

MTZ stock opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.06.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

