Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,038 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 314.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 124,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 94,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

