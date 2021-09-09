Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,793 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Stericycle by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 140,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $70.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

