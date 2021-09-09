Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 130,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIRI opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

