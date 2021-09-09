Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Invitae were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invitae by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVTA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. Analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $367,013.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,475. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

